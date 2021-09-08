Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.81. The stock had a trading volume of 93,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 183.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

