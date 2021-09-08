Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $483.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,621 shares of company stock worth $14,721,616. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

