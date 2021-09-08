U Network Reaches Market Cap of $6.28 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, U Network has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $6.28 million and $795,783.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.