U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,070.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of USB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 81,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,215. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

