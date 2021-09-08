Ubiq Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $38,749.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.33 or 0.07554208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.28 or 0.01434928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00393251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00126237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00581081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00571273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00337765 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

