UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

UiPath stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 363,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13. UiPath has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

