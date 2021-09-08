UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

UiPath stock traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. 363,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,823. UiPath has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

