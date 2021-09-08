UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $80.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $55.44 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 158218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Get UiPath alerts:

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.13.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.