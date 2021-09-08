Unido EP Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $613,846.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.83 or 0.07279623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.20 or 0.99854735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00739968 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

