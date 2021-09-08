UniMex Network Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $71,486.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00132471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00192352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.17 or 0.07321349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.85 or 0.99757377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00739032 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

