Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.12

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.12 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 25.14 ($0.33). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 732,802 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.73. The company has a market capitalization of £24.77 million and a PE ratio of -11.59.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.