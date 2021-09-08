Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.48 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

