Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits Market Cap of $5.30 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Unistake has a market cap of $5.30 million and $171,349.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00132471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00192352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.17 or 0.07321349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.85 or 0.99757377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00739032 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,828,741 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.