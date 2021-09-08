United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after acquiring an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $112,760,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $345.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

