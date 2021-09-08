Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of UHS opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $9,518,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services by 57.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 121.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after buying an additional 156,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

