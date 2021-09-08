UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $9.68 million and $591,071.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00169246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00715957 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.