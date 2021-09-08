Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 812,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,064,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

