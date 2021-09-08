UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 37,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,283,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

