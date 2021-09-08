UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 37,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,283,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
