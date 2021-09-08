Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $262.70, but opened at $271.20. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Upstart shares last traded at $274.96, with a volume of 41,159 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.45.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

