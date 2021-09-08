Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. 66,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,652,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $688.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,220 shares of company stock worth $306,072 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 1,531,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

