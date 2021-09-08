US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

