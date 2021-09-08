US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -225.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

