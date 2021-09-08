US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $2,725,876 in the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

