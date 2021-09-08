US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Spire by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Spire by 13.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 49.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

