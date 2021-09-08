US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,223 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

