US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock worth $110,093 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

