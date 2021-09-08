US Bancorp DE Has $1.66 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after buying an additional 425,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.