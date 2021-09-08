US Bancorp DE Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.29% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.