US Bancorp DE Has $1.70 Million Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.49% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATR opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

