US Bancorp DE Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FELE stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

