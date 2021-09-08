US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $19,306,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 34,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

