US Bancorp DE Sells 5,568 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.19% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $943.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

