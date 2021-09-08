USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 3.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,317. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

