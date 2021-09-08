USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion and approximately $6.69 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.77 or 0.07331027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00125360 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 28,428,168,733 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

