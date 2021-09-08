USDK (USDK) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.70 million and $340.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00129662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00183813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.71 or 0.07207985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,497.38 or 1.00263813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.98 or 0.00724485 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

