USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005644 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007610 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

