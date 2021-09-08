USDX (USDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005732 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007878 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

