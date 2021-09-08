Utrust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.13 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $182.42 million and $23.13 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00160324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00713266 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

