Vai Achieves Market Cap of $84.78 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Vai has a total market cap of $84.78 million and $7.03 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00132939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00197528 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.11 or 0.07240447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.63 or 0.99715673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.58 or 0.00744342 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

