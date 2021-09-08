Vaibhav Taneja Sells 1,767 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81.

TSLA stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $753.87. 18,721,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,522,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.64, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.51 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

