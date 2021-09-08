Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $188.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.55 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $77.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,140. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $208.46 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

