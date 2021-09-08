ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.40

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.40 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 22.85 ($0.30). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 22.13 ($0.29), with a volume of 2,189,083 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a current ratio of 15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.16.

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

