Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLOWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.91. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

