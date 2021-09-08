Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,821 shares.The stock last traded at $53.05 and had previously closed at $53.38.

VALN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

