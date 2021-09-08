Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,821 shares.The stock last traded at $53.05 and had previously closed at $53.38.
VALN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
