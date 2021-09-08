Valor Token Reaches Market Cap of $7.90 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $246,316.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Valor Token has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00158966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00725680 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.