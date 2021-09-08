Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,845 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Valvoline worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

