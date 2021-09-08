Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). Approximately 212,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 68,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £48.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.03.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

