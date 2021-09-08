VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.19% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of ISRA opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

