VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.19% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of ISRA opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.