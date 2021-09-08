VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Lowered by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,364.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 265,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,644,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

