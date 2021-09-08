Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $263.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,708. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.